Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] Stock trading around $24.64 per share: What’s Next?

Caesars Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: CZR] closed the trading session at $24.64 on 2025-08-12. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.96, while the highest price level was $24.725.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.71 percent and weekly performance of -2.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, CZR reached to a volume of 6539967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $41.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $47, while CapitalOne kept a Overweight rating on CZR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 40.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -20.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.06 for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.91, while it was recorded at 24.34 for the last single week of trading, and 31.57 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.32% and a Gross Margin at 38.92%. Caesars Entertainment Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.71%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Caesars Entertainment Inc. ( CZR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -4.76%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.59%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Caesars Entertainment Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.67%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Caesars Entertainment Inc’s (CZR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 6.46%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$3900.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.82% and a Quick Ratio of 0.81%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.25. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $110.15%, or 111.19%% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.59 million shares, which is approximately 10.9226%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$667.45 million in CZR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$664.42 million in CZR stock with ownership which is approximately 7.7407%.