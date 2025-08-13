BTIG Research lifts Compass Inc [COMP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Compass Inc [NYSE: COMP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.29% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.67%.

Over the last 12 months, COMP stock rose by 44.79%. The one-year Compass Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.36. The average equity rating for COMP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.54 billion, with 513.18 million shares outstanding and 466.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.46M shares, COMP stock reached a trading volume of 7114131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Compass Inc [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $8.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Compass Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Compass Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on COMP stock. On February 11, 2025, analysts increased their price target for COMP shares from 7 to 11.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMP in the course of the last twelve months was 30.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

COMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Compass Inc [COMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, COMP shares gained by 26.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.30 for Compass Inc [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.80, while it was recorded at 8.27 for the last single week of trading, and 7.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Compass Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.55% and a Gross Margin at 10.53%. Compass Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.85%.

Compass Inc (COMP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Compass Inc. ( COMP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -9.57%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -3.81%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Compass Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -4.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Compass Inc (COMP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Compass Inc’s (COMP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.76%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Compass Inc (COMP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Compass Inc. (COMP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$20849.57 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.74% and a Quick Ratio of 0.74%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

COMP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Compass Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMP.

Compass Inc [COMP] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $74.69%, or 76.19%% of COMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 75.57 million shares, which is approximately 15.1545%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$231.34 million in COMP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$128.35 million in COMP stock with ownership which is approximately 7.1499%.