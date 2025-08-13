Boeing Co [BA] stock Reiterated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $230

Boeing Co [NYSE: BA] gained 2.94% on the last trading session, reaching $232.61 price per share at the time.

Boeing Co represents 755.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $175.89 billion with the latest information. BA stock price has been found in the range of $226.46 to $232.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.12M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 7393161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boeing Co [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $259.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.66. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Boeing Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Boeing Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BA stock.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

Boeing Co [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 5.63 for Boeing Co [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.29, while it was recorded at 228.01 for the last single week of trading, and 182.32 for the last 200 days.

Boeing Co [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boeing Co [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.40% and a Gross Margin at -0.27%. Boeing Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.49%.

Boeing Co (BA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Boeing Co (BA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Boeing Co. (BA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$63447.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.23% and a Quick Ratio of 0.38%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Boeing Co [BA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boeing Co posted -10.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -8.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.72. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Boeing Co [BA]

There are presently around 75.19% of BA stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50.93 million shares, which is approximately 8.2644% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 36.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.61 billion in BA stocks shares.