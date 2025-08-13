BlackBerry Ltd [BB] Stock trading around $3.67 per share: What’s Next?

BlackBerry Ltd [NYSE: BB] traded at a high on 2025-08-12, posting a 2.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.67.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5962301 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BlackBerry Ltd stands at 3.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.28%.

The market cap for BB stock reached $2.18 billion, with 594.53 million shares outstanding and 593.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.01M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 5962301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BlackBerry Ltd [BB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $4.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BlackBerry Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2024, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.50 to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on BB stock. On May 18, 2023, analysts increased their price target for BB shares from 4.20 to 6.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 216.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has BB stock performed recently?

BlackBerry Ltd [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.91% in the past year of trading.

BlackBerry Ltd [BB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Ltd [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.19% and a Gross Margin at 68.43%. BlackBerry Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.29%.

According to recent financial data for BlackBerry Ltd. ( BB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -1.76%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.02%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, BlackBerry Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -4.83%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on BlackBerry Ltd’s (BB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.33%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$25109.89 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.10% and a Quick Ratio of 2.10%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for BlackBerry Ltd [BB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BlackBerry Ltd posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BB.

Insider trade positions for BlackBerry Ltd [BB]

There are presently around 47.12% of BB stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46.72 million shares, PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ holding 33.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.66 million in BB stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ currently with $71.45 million in BB stock.