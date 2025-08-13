Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP] Revenue clocked in at $72.51 million, down -12.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Ballard Power Systems Inc [NASDAQ: BLDP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.89% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.99%.

Over the last 12 months, BLDP stock rose by 4.22%. The one-year Ballard Power Systems Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.14. The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 3.53, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $518.71 million, with 299.87 million shares outstanding and 248.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.54M shares, BLDP stock reached a trading volume of 5826358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

BLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.99. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1119, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1144 for Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7266, while it was recorded at 1.8020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4796 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ballard Power Systems Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.95% and a Gross Margin at -28.01%. Ballard Power Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -409.35%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ballard Power Systems Inc. ( BLDP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -38.04%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -33.73%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ballard Power Systems Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -45.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ballard Power Systems Inc’s (BLDP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$334622.32 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 9.31% and a Quick Ratio of 8.32%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BLDP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc go to 42.11%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $25.81%, or 30.55%% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9.54 million shares, which is approximately 3.1871%. LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 7.81 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$17.64 million in BLDP stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $$15.86 million in BLDP stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3537%.