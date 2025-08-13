Arista Networks Inc [ANET] is 68.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arista Networks Inc [NYSE: ANET] price surged by 2.62 percent to reach at $3.6.

A sum of 7453951 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.75M shares. Arista Networks Inc shares reached a high of $141.445 and dropped to a low of $138.2 until finishing in the latest session at $141.25.

The one-year ANET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.35. The average equity rating for ANET stock is currently 1.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $146.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Erste Group have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $112 to $123. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 44.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.82.

ANET Stock Performance Analysis:

Arista Networks Inc [ANET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.58. With this latest performance, ANET shares gained by 30.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.58 for Arista Networks Inc [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.30, while it was recorded at 139.23 for the last single week of trading, and 99.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arista Networks Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of 43.14% and a Gross Margin at 64.24%. Arista Networks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 40.89%.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Arista Networks Inc. ( ANET), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 33.64%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 23.10%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Arista Networks Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 29.83%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Arista Networks Inc’s (ANET) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $736627.38 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.33% and a Quick Ratio of 2.82%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ANET Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arista Networks Inc posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc go to 19.79%.

Arista Networks Inc [ANET] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $70.12%, or 85.52%% of ANET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.39 million shares, which is approximately 7.4565%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 20.09 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7.04 billion in ANET stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.99 billion in ANET stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5367%.