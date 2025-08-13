Amphenol Corp [APH] gain 79.33% so far this year. What now?

Amphenol Corp [NYSE: APH] gained 1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $111.85 price per share at the time.

Amphenol Corp represents 1.22 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $136.56 billion with the latest information. APH stock price has been found in the range of $109.79 to $111.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.54M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 7074677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $117.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Fox Advisors have made an estimate for Amphenol Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $80 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on APH stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 48.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.46.

Amphenol Corp [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.63. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.51. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.65, while it was recorded at 109.94 for the last single week of trading, and 78.53 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corp [APH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphenol Corp [APH] shares currently have an operating margin of 23.01% and a Gross Margin at 34.73%. Amphenol Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.90%.

Amphenol Corp (APH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Amphenol Corp. ( APH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 31.02%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 14.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Amphenol Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 17.05%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Amphenol Corp (APH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Amphenol Corp’s (APH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.70%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Amphenol Corp. (APH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $25440.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.02% and a Quick Ratio of 1.46%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Amphenol Corp [APH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amphenol Corp posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corp go to 26.36%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amphenol Corp [APH]

There are presently around $95.00%, or 95.53%% of APH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 148.84 million shares, which is approximately 12.3796%. FMR LLC, holding 102.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.87 billion in APH stocks shares.