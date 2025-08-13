American Battery Technology Company [ABAT] moved up 3.56: Why It’s Important

American Battery Technology Company [NASDAQ: ABAT] price surged by 3.56 percent to reach at $0.08.

A sum of 6117622 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.01M shares. American Battery Technology Company shares reached a high of $2.36 and dropped to a low of $2.15 until finishing in the latest session at $2.33.

The one-year ABAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.17. The average equity rating for ABAT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Battery Technology Company [ABAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABAT shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for American Battery Technology Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

ABAT Stock Performance Analysis:

American Battery Technology Company [ABAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, ABAT shares gained by 41.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.29 for American Battery Technology Company [ABAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.90, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Battery Technology Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Battery Technology Company [ABAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2493.75% and a Gross Margin at -709.55%. American Battery Technology Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3230.99%.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for American Battery Technology Company. ( ABAT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -88.49%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -72.45%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, American Battery Technology Company’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -91.19%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on American Battery Technology Company’s (ABAT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, American Battery Technology Company. (ABAT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$612551.02 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.19% and a Quick Ratio of 2.17%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

American Battery Technology Company [ABAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $12.55%, or 13.24%% of ABAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2.54 million shares, which is approximately 4.8791%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 0.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.97 million in ABAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$0.76 million in ABAT stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1634%.