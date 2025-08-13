Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN] Stock trading around $5.76 per share: What’s Next?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [NYSE: AQN] gained 1.41% on the last trading session, reaching $5.76 price per share at the time.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp represents 767.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.56 billion with the latest information. AQN stock price has been found in the range of $5.69 to $5.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.11M shares, AQN reached a trading volume of 6895441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQN shares is $6.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp stock. On August 12, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for AQN shares from 8.50 to 6.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for AQN stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, AQN shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.74

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.76% and a Gross Margin at 22.71%. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.52%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ( AQN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.50%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.50%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -12.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s (AQN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$364767.56 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.09% and a Quick Ratio of 0.86%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp go to 12.86%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN]

There are presently around $70.53%, or 70.56%% of AQN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: STARBOARD VALUE LP with ownership of 62.14 million shares, which is approximately 8.8571%. ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 28.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$169.43 million in AQN stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $$158.48 million in AQN stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8548%.