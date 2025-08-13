Airbnb Inc [ABNB] stock Downgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $106

Airbnb Inc [NASDAQ: ABNB] traded at a high on 2025-08-12, posting a 2.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $121.61.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6104987 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Airbnb Inc stands at 3.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.39%.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $75.57 billion, with 430.00 million shares outstanding and 412.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 6104987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Airbnb Inc [ABNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $137.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on ABNB stock. On March 10, 2025, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 165 to 185.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 17.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

How has ABNB stock performed recently?

Airbnb Inc [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.43. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.72 for Airbnb Inc [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.38, while it was recorded at 122.29 for the last single week of trading, and 132.10 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.48% and a Gross Margin at 72.06%. Airbnb Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 22.67%.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Airbnb Inc. ( ABNB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 33.26%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 9.85%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Airbnb Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 32.81%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Airbnb Inc’s (ABNB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.29%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $358904.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.23% and a Quick Ratio of 1.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Airbnb Inc [ABNB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Airbnb Inc posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc go to 10.78%.

Insider trade positions for Airbnb Inc [ABNB]

There are presently around $81.98%, or 83.55%% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36.51 million shares, which is approximately 5.7503%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.28 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.39 billion in ABNB stock with ownership which is approximately 3.5186%.