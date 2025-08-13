AEye Inc [LIDR] stock Initiated by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $15

AEye Inc [NASDAQ: LIDR] price surged by 13.17 percent to reach at $0.37.

A sum of 10005688 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.09M shares. AEye Inc shares reached a high of $3.22 and dropped to a low of $2.76 until finishing in the latest session at $3.18.

The one-year LIDR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -139.1. The average equity rating for LIDR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AEye Inc [LIDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIDR shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIDR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for AEye Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for AEye Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on LIDR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

LIDR Stock Performance Analysis:

AEye Inc [LIDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.10. With this latest performance, LIDR shares gained by 202.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 267.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.53 for AEye Inc [LIDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.56, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 1.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AEye Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AEye Inc [LIDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13913.98% and a Gross Margin at -136.86%. AEye Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14635.59%.

AEye Inc (LIDR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for AEye Inc. ( LIDR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -222.90%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -104.48%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, AEye Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -323.14%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

AEye Inc (LIDR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on AEye Inc’s (LIDR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

AEye Inc (LIDR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, AEye Inc. (LIDR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$767555.56 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.93% and a Quick Ratio of 1.91%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

LIDR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AEye Inc posted -1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.3. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIDR.

AEye Inc [LIDR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $3.45%, or 3.59%% of LIDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIDR stocks are: GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 0.47 million shares, which is approximately 7.3795%. CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., holding 0.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.22 million in LIDR stocks shares; and CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., currently with $$0.17 million in LIDR stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0013%.