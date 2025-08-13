AES Corp [AES] is -22.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AES Corp [NYSE: AES] price surged by 0.86 percent to reach at $0.11.

A sum of 5833787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.09M shares. AES Corp shares reached a high of $13.06 and dropped to a low of $12.76 until finishing in the latest session at $12.91.

The one-year AES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.12. The average equity rating for AES stock is currently 2.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AES Corp [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $13.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for AES Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2025, representing the official price target for AES Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AES stock. On March 04, 2025, analysts increased their price target for AES shares from 11 to 13.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97.

AES Stock Performance Analysis:

AES Corp [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.48 for AES Corp [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.01, while it was recorded at 12.90 for the last single week of trading, and 12.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AES Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AES Corp [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.64% and a Gross Margin at 16.91%. AES Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.39%.

AES Corp (AES) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for AES Corp. ( AES), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 21.17%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.10%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, AES Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.15%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

AES Corp (AES) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on AES Corp’s (AES) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 5.46%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

AES Corp (AES) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, AES Corp. (AES) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $110989.01 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.82% and a Quick Ratio of 0.74%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

AES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AES Corp posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES Corp go to 3.04%.

AES Corp [AES] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $93.02%, or 93.45%% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92.86 million shares, which is approximately 13.1263%. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 69.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.22 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $$953.97 million in AES stock with ownership which is approximately 7.6753%.