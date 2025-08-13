ACV Auctions Inc [ACVA] Revenue clocked in at $707.24 million, down -38.12% YTD: What’s Next?

ACV Auctions Inc [NYSE: ACVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.06%.

Over the last 12 months, ACVA stock dropped by -48.29%. The one-year ACV Auctions Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.44. The average equity rating for ACVA stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.91 billion, with 171.56 million shares outstanding and 163.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, ACVA stock reached a trading volume of 10431820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ACV Auctions Inc [ACVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACVA shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ACV Auctions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $18 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2025, representing the official price target for ACV Auctions Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $20, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ACVA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACVA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.59.

ACVA Stock Performance Analysis:

ACV Auctions Inc [ACVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.06. With this latest performance, ACVA shares dropped by -31.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.67 for ACV Auctions Inc [ACVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.40, while it was recorded at 13.30 for the last single week of trading, and 17.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ACV Auctions Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACV Auctions Inc [ACVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.83% and a Gross Margin at 47.22%. ACV Auctions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.09%.

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ACV Auctions Inc. ( ACVA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -14.18%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -5.98%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ACV Auctions Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.12%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ACV Auctions Inc’s (ACVA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.42%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$22165.52 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.59% and a Quick Ratio of 1.59%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ACVA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ACV Auctions Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACV Auctions Inc go to 134.03%.

ACV Auctions Inc [ACVA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $104.94%, or 107.42%% of ACVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACVA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17.32 million shares, which is approximately 10.5379%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$241.99 million in ACVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$230.54 million in ACVA stock with ownership which is approximately 7.6846%.