180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $11

180 Life Sciences Corp [NASDAQ: ATNF] gained 206.59% or 6.9 points to close at $10.24 with a heavy trading volume of 222346237 shares.

It opened the trading session at $5.955, the shares rose to $12.74 and dropped to $4.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATNF points out that the company has recorded 642.03% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, ATNF reached to a volume of 222346237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNF shares is $1520.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for 180 Life Sciences Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for ATNF stock

180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 204.76. With this latest performance, ATNF shares gained by 1037.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 642.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 462.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.00 for 180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.83, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 1.69 for the last 200 days.

180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for 180 Life Sciences Corp. ( ATNF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -371.02%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -125.89%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, 180 Life Sciences Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -320.00%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on 180 Life Sciences Corp’s (ATNF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.26%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$5740000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.57% and a Quick Ratio of 0.57%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 180 Life Sciences Corp posted 19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -49.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 68.4. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATNF.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at 180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF]

There are presently around $0.05%, or 0.06%% of ATNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors.