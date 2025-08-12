Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] gain 0.08% so far this year. What now?

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [NYSE: ZIM] gained 14.90% on the last trading session, reaching $17.81 price per share at the time.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd represents 120.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.15 billion with the latest information. ZIM stock price has been found in the range of $17.233 to $18.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 23400182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $14.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 4.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Clarksons Platou have made an estimate for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on ZIM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.01. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 11.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.34, while it was recorded at 16.19 for the last single week of trading, and 18.29 for the last 200 days.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of 31.33% and a Gross Margin at 34.71%. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 26.52%.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( ZIM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 72.40%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 23.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 27.51%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s (ZIM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.49%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $350746.27 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.18% and a Quick Ratio of 1.10%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd posted 3.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.28. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIM.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]

There are presently around $49.96%, or 50.55%% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 4.85 million shares, which is approximately 4.0268%. GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP, holding 4.31 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$95.56 million in ZIM stocks shares; and GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP, currently with $$74.06 million in ZIM stock with ownership which is approximately 2.7758%.