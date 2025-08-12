WM Technology Inc [MAPS] stock Downgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $2

WM Technology Inc [NASDAQ: MAPS] closed the trading session at $1.2 on 2025-08-11. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.04, while the highest price level was $1.22.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.82 percent and weekly performance of 27.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 731.81K shares, MAPS reached to a volume of 11281528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WM Technology Inc [MAPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAPS shares is $2.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for WM Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $10 to $3.20. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for WM Technology Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on MAPS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAPS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

MAPS stock trade performance evaluation

WM Technology Inc [MAPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.23. With this latest performance, MAPS shares gained by 18.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0789, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0668 for WM Technology Inc [MAPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9803, while it was recorded at 0.9806 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1497 for the last 200 days.

WM Technology Inc [MAPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WM Technology Inc [MAPS] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.57% and a Gross Margin at 87.52%. WM Technology Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.77%.

WM Technology Inc (MAPS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for WM Technology Inc. ( MAPS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 22.69%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.92%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, WM Technology Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 11.31%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

WM Technology Inc (MAPS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on WM Technology Inc’s (MAPS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

WM Technology Inc (MAPS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $19168.49 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.40% and a Quick Ratio of 2.40%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WM Technology Inc [MAPS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WM Technology Inc posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WM Technology Inc go to 23.31%.

WM Technology Inc [MAPS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $45.03%, or 56.53%% of MAPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAPS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 5.94 million shares, which is approximately 6.228%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4.99 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.19 million in MAPS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$4.81 million in MAPS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.848%.