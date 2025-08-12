Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT] Stock trading around $2.65 per share: What’s Next?

Wipro Ltd. ADR [NYSE: WIT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.38% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.75%.

Over the last 12 months, WIT stock dropped by -25.14%. The one-year Wipro Ltd. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.4. The average equity rating for WIT stock is currently 3.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.75 billion, with 10.47 billion shares outstanding and 10.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, WIT stock reached a trading volume of 12225225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIT shares is $3.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIT stock is a recommendation set at 3.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Wipro Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Wipro Ltd. ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for WIT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.38.

WIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, WIT shares dropped by -8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.94. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.92, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wipro Ltd. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.99% and a Gross Margin at 30.35%. Wipro Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.08%.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Wipro Ltd. ADR. ( WIT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 16.50%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.71%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Wipro Ltd. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 15.66%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Wipro Ltd. ADR’s (WIT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.19%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Wipro Ltd. ADR. (WIT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $6869.57 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.39% and a Quick Ratio of 2.38%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

WIT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wipro Ltd. ADR posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wipro Ltd. ADR go to 4.17%.

Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 3.30% of WIT stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27.13 million shares, which is approximately 1.0384% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12.61 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.94 million in WIT stocks shares.