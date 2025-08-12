why Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.50

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: RXRX] slipped around -0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.29 at the close of the session, down -1.31%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is now -16.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RXRX Stock saw the intraday high of $5.54 and lowest of $5.2 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.36, which means current price is +39.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 27.88M shares, RXRX reached a trading volume of 18443779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXRX shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on RXRX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

How has RXRX stock performed recently?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.79. With this latest performance, RXRX shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.43 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.39, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1005.82% and a Gross Margin at -57.68%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1004.91%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( RXRX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -86.34%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -62.47%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -65.79%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (RXRX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.10%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings analysis for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 25.93%.

Insider trade positions for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]

There are presently around $69.35%, or 72.82%% of RXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXRX stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 28.14 million shares, which is approximately 11.6199%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 26.59 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$199.42 million in RXRX stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$161.67 million in RXRX stock with ownership which is approximately 8.9004%.