why Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.67

Quantum-Si Incorporated [NASDAQ: QSI] slipped around -0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.2 at the close of the session, down -5.51%.

Quantum-Si Incorporated stock is now 46.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QSI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.28 and lowest of $1.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.77, which means current price is +17.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.11M shares, QSI reached a trading volume of 8398354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSI shares is $2.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Quantum-Si Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Quantum-Si Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $2, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on QSI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has QSI stock performed recently?

Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.67. With this latest performance, QSI shares dropped by -30.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1123, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1263 for Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7302, while it was recorded at 1.3220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5926 for the last 200 days.

Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3180.33% and a Gross Margin at -71.69%. Quantum-Si Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3120.13%.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Quantum-Si Incorporated. ( QSI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -46.87%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -41.65%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Quantum-Si Incorporated’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -46.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Quantum-Si Incorporated’s (QSI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.05%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Quantum-Si Incorporated. (QSI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$714496.64 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 9.43% and a Quick Ratio of 9.27%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quantum-Si Incorporated posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quantum-Si Incorporated go to 16.28%.

Insider trade positions for Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI]

There are presently around $29.70%, or 33.94%% of QSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12.41 million shares, which is approximately 8.7431%. SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., holding 7.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.26 million in QSI stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $$8.1 million in QSI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5398%.