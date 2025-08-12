why Plus Therapeutics Inc [PSTV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.83

Plus Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: PSTV] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.87 during the day while it closed the day at $0.7.

Plus Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -5.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSTV stock has inclined by 6.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.38% and lost -55.41% year-on date.

The market cap for PSTV stock reached $42.34 million, with 60.49 million shares outstanding and 60.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.91M shares, PSTV reached a trading volume of 13622090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plus Therapeutics Inc [PSTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTV shares is $10.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTV stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

D. Boral Capital have made an estimate for Plus Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Plus Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on PSTV stock.

PSTV stock trade performance evaluation

Plus Therapeutics Inc [PSTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, PSTV shares gained by 94.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.03. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4052, while it was recorded at 0.7343 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8741 for the last 200 days.

Plus Therapeutics Inc [PSTV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plus Therapeutics Inc [PSTV] shares currently have an operating margin of -286.82% and a Gross Margin at 83.73%. Plus Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -520.90%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1291428.57 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.99% and a Quick Ratio of 0.99%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plus Therapeutics Inc [PSTV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plus Therapeutics Inc posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plus Therapeutics Inc go to 49.58%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc [PSTV]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $2.10%, or 2.14%% of PSTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTV stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 0.57 million shares, which is approximately 8.7478%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 46648.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$68572.0 in PSTV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$47835.0 in PSTV stock with ownership which is approximately 0.5006%.