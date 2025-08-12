why ON Semiconductor Corp [ON] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $57.48

ON Semiconductor Corp [NASDAQ: ON] plunged by -$0.56 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $49.05 during the day while it closed the day at $47.1.

ON Semiconductor Corp stock has also loss -1.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ON stock has inclined by 14.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.10% and lost -29.06% year-on date.

The market cap for ON stock reached $19.26 billion, with 411.20 million shares outstanding and 407.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.97M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 8313927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ON Semiconductor Corp [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $57.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2025, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on ON stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 14.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.37.

ON stock trade performance evaluation

ON Semiconductor Corp [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, ON shares dropped by -21.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.51 for ON Semiconductor Corp [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.93, while it was recorded at 47.31 for the last single week of trading, and 53.46 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corp [ON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corp [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.62% and a Gross Margin at 37.21%. ON Semiconductor Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.28%.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ON Semiconductor Corp. ( ON), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.72%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.48%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ON Semiconductor Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.04%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ON Semiconductor Corp’s (ON) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.46%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $17583.99 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.02% and a Quick Ratio of 3.37%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ON Semiconductor Corp [ON] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ON Semiconductor Corp posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corp go to 1.23%.

ON Semiconductor Corp [ON]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $107.84%, or 108.25%% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 64.1 million shares, which is approximately 14.9378%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.52 billion in ON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$2.88 billion in ON stock with ownership which is approximately 9.791%.