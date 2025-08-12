why Neogen Corp [NEOG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.50

Neogen Corp [NASDAQ: NEOG] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.205 during the day while it closed the day at $5.11.

Neogen Corp stock has also gained 9.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEOG stock has declined by -14.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.72% and lost -68.80% year-on date.

The market cap for NEOG stock reached $1.11 billion, with 217.04 million shares outstanding and 216.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, NEOG reached a trading volume of 8386561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Neogen Corp [NEOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEOG shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Neogen Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Neogen Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on NEOG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

NEOG stock trade performance evaluation

Neogen Corp [NEOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.19. With this latest performance, NEOG shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.27 for Neogen Corp [NEOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 9.03 for the last 200 days.

Neogen Corp [NEOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neogen Corp [NEOG] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.34% and a Gross Margin at 37.16%. Neogen Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -122.06%.

Neogen Corp (NEOG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Neogen Corp. ( NEOG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -41.88%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -27.07%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Neogen Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -36.91%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Neogen Corp (NEOG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Neogen Corp’s (NEOG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.44%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Neogen Corp (NEOG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Neogen Corp. (NEOG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$367195.7 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.32% and a Quick Ratio of 2.22%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Neogen Corp [NEOG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neogen Corp posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neogen Corp go to 73.84%.

Neogen Corp [NEOG]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $110.32%, or 110.73%% of NEOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEOG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25.01 million shares, which is approximately 11.555%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$306.27 million in NEOG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$284.55 million in NEOG stock with ownership which is approximately 8.4096%.