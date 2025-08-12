why Moderna Inc [MRNA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $42.85

Moderna Inc [NASDAQ: MRNA] price plunged by -2.49 percent to reach at -$0.65.

A sum of 8740452 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.59M shares. Moderna Inc shares reached a high of $26.715 and dropped to a low of $25.3 until finishing in the latest session at $25.47.

The one-year MRNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.56. The average equity rating for MRNA stock is currently 2.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Moderna Inc [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $42.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Moderna Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $111 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $99 to $51, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.19.

MRNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Moderna Inc [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.85. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -24.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.49 for Moderna Inc [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.19, while it was recorded at 26.48 for the last single week of trading, and 34.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moderna Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.34% and a Gross Margin at 45.74%. Moderna Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.31%.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Moderna Inc. ( MRNA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -27.50%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -20.97%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Moderna Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -28.75%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Moderna Inc’s (MRNA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Moderna Inc. (MRNA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$500517.24 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.93% and a Quick Ratio of 3.77%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

MRNA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moderna Inc posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.96. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc go to 19.01%.

Moderna Inc [MRNA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $72.51%, or 78.17%% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 43.45 million shares, which is approximately 11.3149%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39.56 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.7 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$3.04 billion in MRNA stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6569%.