why Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.62

Lumen Technologies Inc [NYSE: LUMN] slipped around -0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.74 at the close of the session, down -0.53%.

Lumen Technologies Inc stock is now -43.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUMN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.85 and lowest of $3.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.33, which means current price is +24.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.36M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 9715890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $8 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on LUMN stock. On August 16, 2024, analysts increased their price target for LUMN shares from 1.75 to 4.

Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.03.

How has LUMN stock performed recently?

Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -16.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.25. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 3.74 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.21% and a Gross Margin at 25.34%. Lumen Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.19%.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lumen Technologies Inc. ( LUMN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -78.94%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -3.58%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lumen Technologies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -6.95%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$47160.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.07% and a Quick Ratio of 2.03%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumen Technologies Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN.

Insider trade positions for Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]

There are presently around 71.38% of LUMN stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 148.83 million shares, which is approximately 15.08% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 118.12 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.93 million in LUMN stocks shares.