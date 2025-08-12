why Hudbay Minerals Inc [HBM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.98

Hudbay Minerals Inc [NYSE: HBM] slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.55 at the close of the session, down -0.93%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc stock is now 37.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBM Stock saw the intraday high of $9.61 and lowest of $9.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.13, which means current price is +60.50% above from all time high which was touched on 07/02/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.83M shares, HBM reached a trading volume of 8029230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudbay Minerals Inc [HBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $11.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Desjardins raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.92.

How has HBM stock performed recently?

Hudbay Minerals Inc [HBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, HBM shares dropped by -8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.90% in the past year of trading.

Hudbay Minerals Inc [HBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, HBM shares dropped by -8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 9.39 for the last single week of trading, and 8.65 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc [HBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.17% and a Gross Margin at 25.78%. Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.57%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hudbay Minerals Inc. ( HBM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.50%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.88%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.07%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Hudbay Minerals Inc’s (HBM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.45%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $55205.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.32% and a Quick Ratio of 1.92%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Hudbay Minerals Inc [HBM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudbay Minerals Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudbay Minerals Inc go to 25.62%.

Insider trade positions for Hudbay Minerals Inc [HBM]

There are presently around $75.98%, or 76.03%% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 38.75 million shares. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14.78 million shares of the stock.