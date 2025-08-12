why Dow Inc [DOW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.11

Dow Inc [NYSE: DOW] loss -1.65% on the last trading session, reaching $20.87 price per share at the time.

Dow Inc represents 708.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.79 billion with the latest information. DOW stock price has been found in the range of $20.4019 to $21.6.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.43M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 20701012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $28.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rothschild & Co Redburn have made an estimate for Dow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Dow Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Underperform rating on DOW stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98.

Trading performance analysis for DOW stock

Dow Inc [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -29.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.19 for Dow Inc [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.14, while it was recorded at 21.48 for the last single week of trading, and 35.24 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc [DOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.01% and a Gross Margin at 7.41%. Dow Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.38%.

Dow Inc (DOW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Dow Inc. ( DOW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -5.59%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Dow Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -2.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Dow Inc (DOW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Dow Inc’s (DOW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.05%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Dow Inc. (DOW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$27611.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.69% and a Quick Ratio of 1.05%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Dow Inc [DOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dow Inc posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc go to -7.25%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dow Inc [DOW]

There are presently around $67.41%, or 67.53%% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81.86 million shares, which is approximately 11.6306%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 51.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.71 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.83 billion in DOW stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9025%.