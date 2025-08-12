why Citigroup Inc [C] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $103.62

Citigroup Inc [NYSE: C] slipped around -0.42 points on Monday, while shares priced at $92.31 at the close of the session, down -0.45%.

Citigroup Inc stock is now 64.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. C Stock saw the intraday high of $93.165 and lowest of $90.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 96.90, which means current price is +66.29% above from all time high which was touched on 07/24/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.09M shares, C reached a trading volume of 12130815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $103.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $70 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $82, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on C stock. On April 04, 2024, analysts increased their price target for C shares from 58 to 60.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 5.15.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.08, while it was recorded at 92.00 for the last single week of trading, and 75.34 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc [C]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc [C] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.41%. Citigroup Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.62%.

Citigroup Inc (C) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Citigroup Inc. ( C), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.64%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.56%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Citigroup Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.42%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Citigroup Inc’s (C) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.40%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc [C]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc go to 25.75%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc [C]

There are presently around 80.39% of C stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167.92 million shares, which is approximately 8.802% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 159.57 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.13 billion in C stocks shares.