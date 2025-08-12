why Avantor Inc [AVTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.00

Avantor Inc [NYSE: AVTR] closed the trading session at $12.1 on 2025-08-11. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.945, while the highest price level was $12.5099.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.21 percent and weekly performance of 7.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.93M shares, AVTR reached to a volume of 16318826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avantor Inc [AVTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVTR shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Avantor Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Avantor Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15.50, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Hold rating on AVTR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVTR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

Avantor Inc [AVTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.08. With this latest performance, AVTR shares dropped by -10.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.71, while it was recorded at 11.56 for the last single week of trading.

Avantor Inc [AVTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avantor Inc [AVTR] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.04% and a Gross Margin at 32.14%. Avantor Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.31%.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Avantor Inc. ( AVTR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.73%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.40%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Avantor Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.41%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Avantor Inc’s (AVTR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.67%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Avantor Inc. (AVTR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $50918.52 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.98% and a Quick Ratio of 0.67%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Avantor Inc [AVTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avantor Inc posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avantor Inc go to 4.87%.

Avantor Inc [AVTR]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $100.21%, or 101.58%% of AVTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVTR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 69.67 million shares, which is approximately 10.2552%. DODGE & COX, holding 65.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.39 billion in AVTR stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $$1.36 billion in AVTR stock with ownership which is approximately 9.4569%.