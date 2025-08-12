why AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.86

AST SpaceMobile Inc [NASDAQ: ASTS] price plunged by -1.52 percent to reach at -$0.71.

A sum of 8554609 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.67M shares. AST SpaceMobile Inc shares reached a high of $47.81 and dropped to a low of $45.46 until finishing in the latest session at $45.92.

The one-year ASTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.9. The average equity rating for ASTS stock is currently 1.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTS shares is $49.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AST SpaceMobile Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2025, representing the official price target for AST SpaceMobile Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55.

ASTS Stock Performance Analysis:

AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.63. With this latest performance, ASTS shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.46 for AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.90, while it was recorded at 48.92 for the last single week of trading, and 29.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AST SpaceMobile Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -5397.45% and a Gross Margin at -1072.41%. AST SpaceMobile Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7033.20%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for AST SpaceMobile Inc. ( ASTS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -88.95%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -34.85%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, AST SpaceMobile Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -31.26%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on AST SpaceMobile Inc’s (ASTS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.84%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$564117.65 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 10.62% and a Quick Ratio of 10.62%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ASTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AST SpaceMobile Inc posted -1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.9. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASTS.

AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $37.41%, or 46.00%% of ASTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8.57 million shares, which is approximately 6.0715%. JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 7.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$86.55 million in ASTS stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $$77.61 million in ASTS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7349%.