Western Union Company [WU] Stock trading around $8.25 per share: What’s Next?

Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.61% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.74%.

Over the last 12 months, WU stock dropped by -22.17%. The one-year Western Union Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.37. The average equity rating for WU stock is currently 3.72, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.66 billion, with 324.30 million shares outstanding and 320.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.40M shares, WU stock reached a trading volume of 11515541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $8.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Western Union Company stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 5.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.25.

WU Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.24 for Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.55, while it was recorded at 8.07 for the last single week of trading, and 10.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Western Union Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.41% and a Gross Margin at 32.97%. Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 21.88%.

Western Union Company (WU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Western Union Company. ( WU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 135.32%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 11.23%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Western Union Company’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 26.95%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Western Union Company (WU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Western Union Company’s (WU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Western Union Company (WU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Western Union Company. (WU) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $98472.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.25% and a Quick Ratio of 0.25%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

WU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Union Company posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Union Company go to 3.34%.

Western Union Company [WU] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $102.09%, or 102.45%% of WU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38.6 million shares, which is approximately 11.401%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 33.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$414.03 million in WU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$272.84 million in WU stock with ownership which is approximately 6.594%.