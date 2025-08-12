Webull Corp [BULL] Revenue clocked in at $117.37 million, up 32.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Webull Corp [NASDAQ: BULL] price plunged by -0.80 percent to reach at -$0.12.

A sum of 16539533 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.28M shares. Webull Corp shares reached a high of $16.41 and dropped to a low of $14.875 until finishing in the latest session at $14.88.

Guru’s Opinion on Webull Corp [BULL]:

Price to Free Cash Flow for BULL in the course of the last twelve months was 80144.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.02.

BULL Stock Performance Analysis:

Webull Corp [BULL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, BULL shares gained by 19.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BULL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.55 for Webull Corp [BULL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.91, while it was recorded at 15.09 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Webull Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Webull Corp [BULL] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.78% and a Gross Margin at 80.19%. Webull Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.54%.

Webull Corp (BULL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Webull Corp. ( BULL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.52%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.53%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Webull Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.83%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Webull Corp (BULL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Webull Corp’s (BULL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Webull Corp. (BULL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$4463.99 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.37% and a Quick Ratio of 0.02%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Webull Corp [BULL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $39.20%, or 48.89%% of BULL stock, in the hands of institutional investors.