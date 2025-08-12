Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS] Revenue clocked in at $0.52 million, down -94.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Wearable Devices Ltd [NASDAQ: WLDS] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.93 during the day while it closed the day at $1.47.

Wearable Devices Ltd stock has also loss -2.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WLDS stock has inclined by 5.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.17% and lost -94.90% year-on date.

The market cap for WLDS stock reached $1.52 million, with 1.03 million shares outstanding and 0.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 497.30K shares, WLDS reached a trading volume of 20116705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83.

WLDS stock trade performance evaluation

Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, WLDS shares dropped by -6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1826, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1629 for Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5698, while it was recorded at 1.6030 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0097 for the last 200 days.

Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1498.08% and a Gross Margin at -4.21%. Wearable Devices Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1509.39%.

Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Wearable Devices Ltd. ( WLDS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -167.89%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -116.14%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Wearable Devices Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -203.01%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Wearable Devices Ltd’s (WLDS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.28%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$231764.71 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.63% and a Quick Ratio of 2.05%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $4.57%, or 4.84%% of WLDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLDS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 0.18 million shares, which is approximately 1.1115%. SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 83447.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$48091.0 in WLDS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $$35489.0 in WLDS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3803%.