Walmart Inc [WMT] Revenue clocked in at $685.09 billion, up 55.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Walmart Inc [NYSE: WMT] gained 0.19% or 0.2 points to close at $103.93 with a heavy trading volume of 12850688 shares.

It opened the trading session at $103.9, the shares rose to $104.33 and dropped to $103.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WMT points out that the company has recorded 2.75% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.68M shares, WMT reached to a volume of 12850688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walmart Inc [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $111.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Erste Group have made an estimate for Walmart Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on WMT stock. On December 11, 2024, analysts increased their price target for WMT shares from 96 to 100.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 61.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for WMT stock

Walmart Inc [WMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Walmart Inc [WMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.33% and a Gross Margin at 24.88%. Walmart Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.75%.

Walmart Inc (WMT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Walmart Inc. ( WMT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 22.80%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.29%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Walmart Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.54%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Walmart Inc (WMT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Walmart Inc’s (WMT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.80%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Walmart Inc. (WMT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $8961.9 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.78% and a Quick Ratio of 0.22%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Walmart Inc [WMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walmart Inc posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc go to 9.34%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Walmart Inc [WMT]

There are presently around $36.19%, or 66.28%% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 412.97 million shares, which is approximately 5.1339%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 296.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$20.1 billion in WMT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$12.69 billion in WMT stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3307%.