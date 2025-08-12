Wall Street Analyst Upgrade XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]. What else is Wall St. saying

XPeng Inc ADR [NYSE: XPEV] jumped around 1.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $21.38 at the close of the session, up 5.84%.

XPeng Inc ADR stock is now 213.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XPEV Stock saw the intraday high of $21.62 and lowest of $21.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.16, which means current price is +91.92% above from all time high which was touched on 03/11/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.78M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 11433858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $24.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for XPeng Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2025, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $30, while Nomura kept a Buy rating on XPEV stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.78.

How has XPEV stock performed recently?

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.36. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 22.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.88% in the past year of trading.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.36. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 22.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.08. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.82, while it was recorded at 19.95 for the last single week of trading, and 17.20 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.08% and a Gross Margin at 14.88%. XPeng Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.17%.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for XPeng Inc ADR. ( XPEV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -15.52%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -6.06%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, XPeng Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -12.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on XPeng Inc ADR’s (XPEV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.58%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, XPeng Inc ADR. (XPEV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$45941.16 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.21% and a Quick Ratio of 1.07%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XPeng Inc ADR posted -1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV.

Insider trade positions for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]

There are presently around $14.85%, or 15.63%% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 16.42 million shares, which is approximately 1.7395%. D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 12.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$91.91 million in XPEV stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $$67.89 million in XPEV stock with ownership which is approximately 0.9811%.