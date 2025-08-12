Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Lithium Argentina AG [LAR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lithium Argentina AG [NYSE: LAR] surged by $0.86 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.69 during the day while it closed the day at $3.67.

Lithium Argentina AG stock has also gained 43.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LAR stock has inclined by 72.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.80% and gained 60.96% year-on date.

The market cap for LAR stock reached $594.43 million, with 162.36 million shares outstanding and 118.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, LAR reached a trading volume of 9203822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lithium Argentina AG [LAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAR shares is $4.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Lithium Argentina AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Lithium Argentina AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $6.50, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on LAR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

LAR stock trade performance evaluation

Lithium Argentina AG [LAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.92. With this latest performance, LAR shares gained by 45.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.19 for Lithium Argentina AG [LAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.38, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 2.55 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lithium Argentina AG. ( LAR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2.24%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lithium Argentina AG’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lithium Argentina AG’s (LAR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lithium Argentina AG [LAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lithium Argentina AG posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAR.

Lithium Argentina AG [LAR]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $20.11%, or 26.46%% of LAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors.