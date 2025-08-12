Wall Street Analyst Resumed Geron Corp [GERN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Geron Corp [NASDAQ: GERN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.25% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.40%.

Over the last 12 months, GERN stock dropped by -61.58%. The one-year Geron Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.43. The average equity rating for GERN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $867.70 million, with 637.85 million shares outstanding and 604.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.82M shares, GERN stock reached a trading volume of 15121548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Geron Corp [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Geron Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Geron Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $2, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on GERN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

GERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Geron Corp [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.40. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0954, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0940 for Geron Corp [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3873, while it was recorded at 1.3060 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3180 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Geron Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corp [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.08% and a Gross Margin at 97.29%. Geron Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.52%.

Geron Corp (GERN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Geron Corp. ( GERN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -31.09%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -17.52%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Geron Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -17.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Geron Corp (GERN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Geron Corp’s (GERN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.96%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Geron Corp (GERN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Geron Corp. (GERN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$384323.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 7.87% and a Quick Ratio of 6.79%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

GERN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Geron Corp posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN.

Geron Corp [GERN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $81.90%, or 81.97%% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46.55 million shares, which is approximately 7.1191%. RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 46.2 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$195.9 million in GERN stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $$135.4 million in GERN stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8835%.