Wall Street Analyst Initiated Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [NYSE: JMIA] closed the trading session at $6.44 on 2025-08-11. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.9, while the highest price level was $7.09.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.16 percent and weekly performance of 32.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 61.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 95.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, JMIA reached to a volume of 11527750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JMIA shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JMIA stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $3.60, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on JMIA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

JMIA stock trade performance evaluation

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.78. With this latest performance, JMIA shares gained by 48.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.43 for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 5.50 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.82% and a Gross Margin at 50.34%. Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.49%.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR. ( JMIA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -176.82%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -45.17%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -113.39%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s (JMIA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.24%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR. (JMIA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$32334.72 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.38% and a Quick Ratio of 1.28%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JMIA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR go to 28.07%.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $11.74%, or 13.10%% of JMIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JMIA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 9.11 million shares, which is approximately 4.4707%. D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 4.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$29.89 million in JMIA stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $$8.87 million in JMIA stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6205%.