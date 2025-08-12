Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sweetgreen Inc [SG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sweetgreen Inc [NYSE: SG] traded at a low on 2025-08-11, posting a -1.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.58.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8276860 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sweetgreen Inc stands at 7.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.35%.

The market cap for SG stock reached $1.13 billion, with 106.30 million shares outstanding and 102.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, SG reached a trading volume of 8276860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sweetgreen Inc [SG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SG shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Sweetgreen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Sweetgreen Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

How has SG stock performed recently?

Sweetgreen Inc [SG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.87. With this latest performance, SG shares dropped by -29.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.02 for Sweetgreen Inc [SG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.36, while it was recorded at 11.35 for the last single week of trading, and 24.52 for the last 200 days.

Sweetgreen Inc [SG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sweetgreen Inc [SG] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.86% and a Gross Margin at 8.51%. Sweetgreen Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.29%.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sweetgreen Inc. ( SG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -21.95%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -11.60%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sweetgreen Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -13.58%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sweetgreen Inc’s (SG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.80%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$15302.01 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.82% and a Quick Ratio of 1.80%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Sweetgreen Inc [SG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sweetgreen Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sweetgreen Inc go to 17.61%.

Insider trade positions for Sweetgreen Inc [SG]

There are presently around $108.89%, or 112.86%% of SG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SG stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 12.33 million shares, which is approximately 10.8525%. FMR LLC, holding 10.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$330.64 million in SG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$272.14 million in SG stock with ownership which is approximately 7.9497%.