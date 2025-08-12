Wall Street Analyst Downgrade GoPro Inc [GPRO]. What else is Wall St. saying

GoPro Inc [NASDAQ: GPRO] closed the trading session at $1.31 on 2025-08-11. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.28, while the highest price level was $1.46.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.93 percent and weekly performance of 0.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 65.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 112.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.33M shares, GPRO reached to a volume of 8598893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoPro Inc [GPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for GoPro Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $4.20 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 9 to 6.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

GPRO stock trade performance evaluation

GoPro Inc [GPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, GPRO shares gained by 65.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1600, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1410 for GoPro Inc [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9650, while it was recorded at 1.3330 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9333 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc [GPRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.04% and a Gross Margin at 33.59%. GoPro Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.93%.

GoPro Inc (GPRO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for GoPro Inc. ( GPRO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -83.57%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -26.95%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, GoPro Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -110.54%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

GoPro Inc (GPRO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on GoPro Inc’s (GPRO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.33%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, GoPro Inc. (GPRO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$201048.85 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.88% and a Quick Ratio of 0.58%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoPro Inc [GPRO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GoPro Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO.

GoPro Inc [GPRO]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $48.16%, or 49.91%% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10.5 million shares, which is approximately 6.8871%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.71 million in GPRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$7.82 million in GPRO stock with ownership which is approximately 3.6114%.