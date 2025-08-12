Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Equillium Inc [EQ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Equillium Inc [NASDAQ: EQ] traded at a high on 2025-08-11, posting a 78.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.89.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 243286359 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equillium Inc stands at 31.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 31.56%.

The market cap for EQ stock reached $31.64 million, with 35.72 million shares outstanding and 17.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, EQ reached a trading volume of 243286359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equillium Inc [EQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQ shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Equillium Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Equillium Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on EQ stock. On July 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EQ shares from 14 to 24.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has EQ stock performed recently?

Equillium Inc [EQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.25. With this latest performance, EQ shares gained by 153.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.2210, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1419 for Equillium Inc [EQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4001, while it was recorded at 0.6335 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6049 for the last 200 days.

Equillium Inc [EQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equillium Inc [EQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.18% and a Gross Margin at 99.55%. Equillium Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.00%.

Equillium Inc (EQ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Equillium Inc. ( EQ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -88.32%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -46.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Equillium Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -130.39%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Equillium Inc (EQ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Equillium Inc’s (EQ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Equillium Inc (EQ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Equillium Inc. (EQ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$399714.29 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.70% and a Quick Ratio of 2.70%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Equillium Inc [EQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equillium Inc posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.14. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQ.

Insider trade positions for Equillium Inc [EQ]

There are presently around $19.08%, or 29.77%% of EQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQ stocks are: DECHENG CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 4.45 million shares, which is approximately 12.6148%. TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD, holding 1.82 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.26 million in EQ stocks shares; and TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD, currently with $$0.58 million in EQ stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3882%.