Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Bristol-Myers Squibb Co [BMY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co [NYSE: BMY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.04% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.17%.

Over the last 12 months, BMY stock dropped by -18.79%. The one-year Bristol-Myers Squibb Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.09. The average equity rating for BMY stock is currently 2.61, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $93.49 billion, with 2.04 billion shares outstanding and 2.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.03M shares, BMY stock reached a trading volume of 8657539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $52.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on BMY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

BMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.20 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.31, while it was recorded at 45.58 for the last single week of trading, and 53.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of 26.11% and a Gross Margin at 61.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.58%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. ( BMY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 29.31%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.33%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.96%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s (BMY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.92%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $148093.84 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.21% and a Quick Ratio of 1.11%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BMY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co posted 1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.3. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co go to 72.04%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co [BMY] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $81.57%, or 81.63%% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 186.57 million shares, which is approximately 9.2043%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 158.66 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.59 billion in BMY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.8 billion in BMY stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5114%.