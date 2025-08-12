Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] gain 10.02% so far this year. What now?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [NASDAQ: WBA] closed the trading session at $11.86 on 2025-08-11. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.84, while the highest price level was $11.97.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.02 percent and weekly performance of 1.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.96M shares, WBA reached to a volume of 11327638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $11.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.32.

WBA stock trade performance evaluation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.26% and a Gross Margin at 15.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.07%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. ( WBA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -60.49%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -8.27%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -18.40%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s (WBA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.18%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$20185.9 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.60% and a Quick Ratio of 0.32%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc go to -16.95%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $60.77%, or 73.61% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82.21 million shares, which is approximately 9.5247%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 70.01 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $846.76 million in WBA stocks shares.