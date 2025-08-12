Vertical Research slashes price target on United Parcel Service, Inc [UPS] – find out why.

United Parcel Service, Inc [NYSE: UPS] price plunged by -0.42 percent to reach at -$0.36.

A sum of 8682039 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.10M shares. United Parcel Service, Inc shares reached a high of $88.24 and dropped to a low of $85.73 until finishing in the latest session at $86.31.

The one-year UPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.28. The average equity rating for UPS stock is currently 2.26, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Parcel Service, Inc [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $104.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for United Parcel Service, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2025, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while BNP Paribas Exane analysts kept a Neutral rating on UPS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.32.

UPS Stock Performance Analysis:

United Parcel Service, Inc [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -14.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.55% in the past year of trading.

Insight into United Parcel Service, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service, Inc [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.63% and a Gross Margin at 18.32%. United Parcel Service, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.36%.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 34.96%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.17%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, United Parcel Service, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.32%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on United Parcel Service, Inc’s (UPS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.84%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $11693.88 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.32% and a Quick Ratio of 1.32%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

UPS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Parcel Service, Inc posted 1.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.14. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service, Inc go to 2.54%.

United Parcel Service, Inc [UPS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 70.31% of UPS stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63.95 million shares, which is approximately 7.4706% of the stock.