UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] Stock trading around $4.54 per share: What’s Next?

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.54 at the close of the session, up 0.44%.

UWM Holdings Corporation stock is now -44.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UWMC Stock saw the intraday high of $4.67 and lowest of $4.515 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.74, which means current price is +19.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, UWMC reached a trading volume of 9893129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $5.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2025, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has UWMC stock performed recently?

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.07. With this latest performance, UWMC shares gained by 9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.21 for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 5.33 for the last 200 days.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.58% and a Gross Margin at 85.72%. UWM Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.46%.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for UWM Holdings Corporation. ( UWMC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.18%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, UWM Holdings Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.19%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 63.80%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, UWM Holdings Corporation. (UWMC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1302.2 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.20% and a Quick Ratio of 0.20%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UWM Holdings Corporation posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation go to 54.57%.

Insider trade positions for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]

There are presently around $55.63%, or 69.39%% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8.61 million shares, which is approximately 9.0255%. FMR LLC, holding 8.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$56.88 million in UWMC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$33.92 million in UWMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.1308%.