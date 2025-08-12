Urban-gro Inc [UGRO] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $20

Urban-gro Inc [NASDAQ: UGRO] gained 40.12% or 0.13 points to close at $0.46 with a heavy trading volume of 54814884 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.389, the shares rose to $0.577 and dropped to $0.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UGRO points out that the company has recorded -44.26% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 364.62K shares, UGRO reached to a volume of 54814884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Urban-gro Inc [UGRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGRO shares is $2.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Urban-gro Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for UGRO stock

Urban-gro Inc [UGRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.01. With this latest performance, UGRO shares gained by 40.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0836, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0668 for Urban-gro Inc [UGRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3591, while it was recorded at 0.3935 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7617 for the last 200 days.

Urban-gro Inc [UGRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban-gro Inc [UGRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.43% and a Gross Margin at 12.45%. Urban-gro Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.27%.

Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Urban-gro Inc. ( UGRO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -146.60%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -36.07%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Urban-gro Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -541.01%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Urban-gro Inc’s (UGRO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.69%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Urban-gro Inc [UGRO]

There are presently around $11.31%, or 14.46%% of UGRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UGRO stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1.44 million shares, which is approximately 11.6235%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 0.34 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.45 million in UGRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$0.4 million in UGRO stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3927%.