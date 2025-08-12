Upexi Inc [UPXI] Stock trading around $5.62 per share: What’s Next?

Upexi Inc [NASDAQ: UPXI] traded at a low on 2025-08-11, posting a -6.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.62.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10225838 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Upexi Inc stands at 14.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.23%.

The market cap for UPXI stock reached $302.32 million, with 53.79 million shares outstanding and 42.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, UPXI reached a trading volume of 10225838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Upexi Inc [UPXI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPXI shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPXI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Upexi Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Upexi Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has UPXI stock performed recently?

Upexi Inc [UPXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.95. With this latest performance, UPXI shares gained by 4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.12 for Upexi Inc [UPXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.00, while it was recorded at 5.62 for the last single week of trading, and 5.72 for the last 200 days.

Upexi Inc (UPXI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Upexi Inc (UPXI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Upexi Inc’s (UPXI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 5.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for Upexi Inc [UPXI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPXI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upexi Inc go to 87.96%.

Insider trade positions for Upexi Inc [UPXI]

There are presently around $37.68%, or 43.27%% of UPXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPXI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 0.29 million shares, which is approximately 1.4161%. HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 0.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$77000.0 in UPXI stocks shares; and HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $$33231.0 in UPXI stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4479%.