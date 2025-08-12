Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] is -55.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Unitedhealth Group Inc [NYSE: UNH] surged by $1.48 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $258.4 during the day while it closed the day at $252.37.

Unitedhealth Group Inc stock has also gained 4.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UNH stock has declined by -33.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.11% and lost -55.42% year-on date.

The market cap for UNH stock reached $228.94 billion, with 907.14 million shares outstanding and 904.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.49M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 11735349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $306.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Unitedhealth Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $400 to $325. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Unitedhealth Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $312, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on UNH stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.06.

UNH stock trade performance evaluation

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -17.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 9.82 for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 290.64, while it was recorded at 248.94 for the last single week of trading, and 450.49 for the last 200 days.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.27%. Unitedhealth Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.04%.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Unitedhealth Group Inc. ( UNH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 24.33%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.16%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Unitedhealth Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.80%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Unitedhealth Group Inc’s (UNH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.83%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitedhealth Group Inc go to -8.87%.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $90.36%, or 90.58%% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83.95 million shares, which is approximately 9.1149%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 73.43 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$37.39 billion in UNH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$22.9 billion in UNH stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8834%.