UiPath Inc [PATH] is -2.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UiPath Inc [NYSE: PATH] slipped around -0.22 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.44 at the close of the session, down -2.06%.

UiPath Inc stock is now -2.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PATH Stock saw the intraday high of $10.73 and lowest of $10.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.93, which means current price is +11.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.79M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 10084779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc [PATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $14.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for UiPath Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2024, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $12, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on PATH stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PATH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.83.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.94. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -15.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.37 for UiPath Inc [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.41, while it was recorded at 10.89 for the last single week of trading, and 12.63 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.01% and a Gross Margin at 82.52%. UiPath Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.65%.

UiPath Inc (PATH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for UiPath Inc. ( PATH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -3.62%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.46%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, UiPath Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -3.81%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

UiPath Inc (PATH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on UiPath Inc’s (PATH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.05%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, UiPath Inc. (PATH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$17453.46 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.83% and a Quick Ratio of 2.83%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for UiPath Inc [PATH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UiPath Inc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc go to 8.75%.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc [PATH]

There are presently around $70.34%, or 76.68%% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42.89 million shares, which is approximately 7.5501%. ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 29.75 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$377.2 million in PATH stocks shares.