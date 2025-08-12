Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME] is 71.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [NYSE: TME] jumped around 0.57 points on Monday, while shares priced at $22.7 at the close of the session, up 2.58%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stock is now 71.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TME Stock saw the intraday high of $22.978 and lowest of $22.035 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.50, which means current price is +121.25% above from all time high which was touched on 08/11/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, TME reached a trading volume of 9316460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $20.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on TME stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.39.

How has TME stock performed recently?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, TME shares gained by 14.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.68 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.90, while it was recorded at 22.05 for the last single week of trading, and 14.52 for the last 200 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME] shares currently have an operating margin of 26.95% and a Gross Margin at 43.10%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 32.75%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR. ( TME), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.37%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.74%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.38%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s (TME) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR. (TME) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $244722.59 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.83% and a Quick Ratio of 1.83%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR go to 20.39%.

Insider trade positions for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]

There are presently around $75.61%, or 75.61%% of TME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31.29 million shares, which is approximately 2.0266%. INVESCO LTD., holding 26.56 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$373.16 million in TME stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $$353.0 million in TME stock with ownership which is approximately 1.6275%.