Telos Corp [TLS] moved up 62.61: Why It’s Important

Telos Corp [NASDAQ: TLS] closed the trading session at $3.87 on 2025-08-11. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.82, while the highest price level was $3.93.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.52 percent and weekly performance of 52.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 97.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 946.29K shares, TLS reached to a volume of 19983581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telos Corp [TLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLS shares is $4.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Telos Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $2.50 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Telos Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on TLS stock. On November 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TLS shares from 4.50 to 5.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

TLS stock trade performance evaluation

Telos Corp [TLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.36. With this latest performance, TLS shares gained by 42.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.27. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Telos Corp [TLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telos Corp [TLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.10% and a Gross Margin at 36.51%. Telos Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.04%.

Telos Corp (TLS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Telos Corp. ( TLS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -41.49%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -31.95%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Telos Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -42.87%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Telos Corp (TLS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Telos Corp’s (TLS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Telos Corp. (TLS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$103564.55 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.50% and a Quick Ratio of 2.39%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telos Corp [TLS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telos Corp posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLS.

Telos Corp [TLS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $52.17%, or 72.91%% of TLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLS stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 9.13 million shares, which is approximately 12.925%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$16.5 million in TLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$14.77 million in TLS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2022%.